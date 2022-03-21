Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

