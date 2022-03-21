Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 114.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

