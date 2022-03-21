BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. BBQ has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BBQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter worth $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

