BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $528,742.42

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $528,742.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,496,437 coins and its circulating supply is 5,284,983 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

