Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $12.77 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 204,802 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.