BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nutrien by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,364,000 after acquiring an additional 566,680 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $99.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

