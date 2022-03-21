BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

