BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Textron by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $75.15 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

