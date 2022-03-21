BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 5,974 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

