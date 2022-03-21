Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.36 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

