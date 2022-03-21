Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.36 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.