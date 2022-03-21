BMO Capital Markets Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$68.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.08.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. Emera has a 12 month low of C$54.35 and a 12 month high of C$63.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

