BP (LON:BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.21) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 480 ($6.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 445.56 ($5.79).

LON:BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.69) on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($401.51). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($479.84).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

