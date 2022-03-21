Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $189.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

