Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 251,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. 1,103,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

