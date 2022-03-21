Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $83.57. 5,342,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,872. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

