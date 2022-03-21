Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

