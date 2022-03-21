Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.04. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

