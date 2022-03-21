Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Harsco posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 113.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 126,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Harsco by 94,976.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

