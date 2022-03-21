Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to post sales of $42.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $177.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.10 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

