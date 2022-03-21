Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.