Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.