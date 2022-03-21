Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). PROS reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth $9,518,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

