Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.34 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,831. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

