Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX opened at $11.07 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

