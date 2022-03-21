Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.27 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

