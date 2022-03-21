Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Price Target at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.
CIAN has been the subject of several research reports. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
About Cian (Get Rating)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
