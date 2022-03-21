Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $167.00

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.18. The company had a trading volume of 902,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

