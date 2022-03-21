Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Price Target at C$70.92

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:OTEX traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,380. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$51.87 and a 12 month high of C$69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock has a market cap of C$14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.80.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

