Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target at $165.71

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.