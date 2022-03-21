Brokers Set Expectations for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

