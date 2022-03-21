BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

PEN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $186.19 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $102,654,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $100,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

