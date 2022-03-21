BTIG Research Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $118.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,715,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

