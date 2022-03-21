Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

CDNS opened at $158.87 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

