Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $397.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.