Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVGW opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.