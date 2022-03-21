Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CAO Todd E. Hasty Acquires 2,500 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $20.64 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $786.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

