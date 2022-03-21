Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

About Calfrac Well Services (Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

