Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFWFF stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.