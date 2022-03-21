Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$85.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.02.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD opened at C$78.78 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.