Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Target Price to C$40.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

