Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
