Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

