Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,520,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $121.21 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

