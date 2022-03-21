Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $81.68 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.