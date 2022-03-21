Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,956 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,070 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 177,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

