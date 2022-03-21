Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 5,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

