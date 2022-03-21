Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $61,915,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

