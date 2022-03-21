Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $533,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock opened at $275.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.82 and a 200-day moving average of $283.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

