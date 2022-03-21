Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

