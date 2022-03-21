Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.