Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $275.23 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

