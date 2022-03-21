Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,542 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $208.06 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

